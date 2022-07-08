DGAP-DD: Brenntag SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.07.2022 / 12:36

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Ewout Last name(s): van Jarwaarde





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Brenntag SE

b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



61.2200 EUR 2816.12 EUR



61.2600 EUR 45148.62 EUR



61.2400 EUR 20025.48 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



61.2525 EUR 67990.2200 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

06/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

08.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





