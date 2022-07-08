Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.07.2022 12:37:41

DGAP-DD: Brenntag SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.07.2022 / 12:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Ewout
Last name(s): van Jarwaarde

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Brenntag SE

b) LEI
NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
61.2200 EUR 2816.12 EUR
61.2600 EUR 45148.62 EUR
61.2400 EUR 20025.48 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
61.2525 EUR 67990.2200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


08.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76751  08.07.2022 



