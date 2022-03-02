DGAP-DD: CANCOM SE english

02.03.2022 18:05:44

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Regina
Last name(s): Weinmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CANCOM SE

b) LEI
391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005419105

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
50.48 EUR 10096.00 EUR
50.52 EUR 10104.00 EUR
50.56 EUR 10112.00 EUR
50.56 EUR 10112.00 EUR
50.56 EUR 10112.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
50.5360 EUR 50536.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Berlin, Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de



 
