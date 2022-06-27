Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.06.2022 09:25:42

DGAP-DD: Cash.Medien AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.06.2022 / 09:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Josef
Last name(s): Depenbrock

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Cash.Medien AG

b) LEI
391200H8WCTMTP0A4R39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005251904

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.5900 EUR 80830.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.5900 EUR 80830.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


27.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Cash.Medien AG
Friedensallee 25
22765 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.cash-medienag.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




75383  27.06.2022 



