DGAP-DD: Cash.Medien AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.06.2022 / 09:24

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Josef Last name(s): Depenbrock





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Cash.Medien AG

b) LEI

391200H8WCTMTP0A4R39

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005251904





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0.5900 EUR 80830.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0.5900 EUR 80830.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

26/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





