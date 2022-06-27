|
27.06.2022 09:25:42
DGAP-DD: Cash.Medien AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
27.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cash.Medien AG
|Friedensallee 25
|22765 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.cash-medienag.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
75383 27.06.2022
