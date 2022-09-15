Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.09.2022 17:42:05

DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.09.2022 / 17:41 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Convergenta Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Jürgen
Last name(s): Kellerhals
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CECONOMY AG

b) LEI
5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007257503

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




































Price(s) Volume(s)
1.3512873 EUR 68915.65 EUR
1.3391631 EUR 67092.07 EUR
1.3376576 EUR 93636.03 EUR
1.3175933 EUR 64562.07 EUR
1.3683173 EUR 90308.94 EUR
1.3461605 EUR 79423.47 EUR
1.3332428 EUR 91993.75 EUR
1.3456707 EUR 76703.23 EUR
1.3413582 EUR 83164.21 EUR
1.3280269 EUR 84993.72 EUR
1.3320423 EUR 86582.75 EUR
1.3128947 EUR 78773.68 EUR
1.3258347 EUR 79550.08 EUR
1.3230183 EUR 52920.73 EUR
1.3101108 EUR 52404.43 EUR
1.3057743 EUR 52230.97 EUR
1.304451 EUR 13044.51 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.3335 EUR 1216300.2900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


15.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG
Kaistr. 3
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.ceconomy.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




78189  15.09.2022 CET/CEST



