Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.09.2022 17:45:58

DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.09.2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Convergenta Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Jürgen
Last name(s): Kellerhals
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CECONOMY AG

b) LEI
5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007257503

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
































Price(s) Volume(s)
1.53644 EUR 92186.40 EUR
1.544523 EUR 105026.02 EUR
1.5244578 EUR 99089.76 EUR
1.5126921 EUR 95299.60 EUR
1.51638 EUR 30327.60 EUR
1.4961603 EUR 98746.58 EUR
1.4734488 EUR 88406.93 EUR
1.491 EUR 98406.00 EUR
1.4540682 EUR 63979.00 EUR
1.44795 EUR 43438.50 EUR
1.4508424 EUR 79796.33 EUR
1.4285 EUR 71425.00 EUR
1.4573125 EUR 58292.50 EUR
1.4100625 EUR 56402.50 EUR
1.3871251 EUR 70743.38 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.4802 EUR 1151566.1000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: TRADEGATE
MIC: TGAT


15.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG
Kaistr. 3
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.ceconomy.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




78185  15.09.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1443805&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ceconomy St.mehr Nachrichten

19:01
 DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG english (EQS Group)
19:01
 DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG deutsch (EQS Group)
18:54
 DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG deutsch (EQS Group)
18:54
 DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG english (EQS Group)
18:31
 DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG english (EQS Group)
18:31
 DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG deutsch (EQS Group)
18:24
 DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG english (EQS Group)
18:24
 DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG deutsch (EQS Group)