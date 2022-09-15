DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.09.2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Convergenta Invest GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Jürgen Last name(s): Kellerhals Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CECONOMY AG

b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0007257503





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



1.53644 EUR 92186.40 EUR



1.544523 EUR 105026.02 EUR



1.5244578 EUR 99089.76 EUR



1.5126921 EUR 95299.60 EUR



1.51638 EUR 30327.60 EUR



1.4961603 EUR 98746.58 EUR



1.4734488 EUR 88406.93 EUR



1.491 EUR 98406.00 EUR



1.4540682 EUR 63979.00 EUR



1.44795 EUR 43438.50 EUR



1.4508424 EUR 79796.33 EUR



1.4285 EUR 71425.00 EUR



1.4573125 EUR 58292.50 EUR



1.4100625 EUR 56402.50 EUR



1.3871251 EUR 70743.38 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



1.4802 EUR 1151566.1000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

09/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: TRADEGATE MIC: TGAT





