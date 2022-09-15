DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.09.2022 / 18:12 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Convergenta Invest GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Jürgen Last name(s): Kellerhals Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CECONOMY AG

b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0007257503





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



1.5446874 EUR 41706.56 EUR



1.5308224 EUR 38270.56 EUR



1.5235459 EUR 77700.84 EUR



1.5136834 EUR 75684.17 EUR



1.5283702 EUR 100872.43 EUR



1.4997791 EUR 97485.64 EUR



1.4864083 EUR 89184.50 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



1.5143 EUR 520904.7000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

12/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





