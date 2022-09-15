DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.09.2022 / 18:30 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Convergenta Invest GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Jürgen Last name(s): Kellerhals Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CECONOMY AG

b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0007257503





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



1.54 EUR 118811.00 EUR



1.5624313 EUR 109370.19 EUR



1.5967141 EUR 111769.99 EUR



1.5946926 EUR 111628.48 EUR



1.5841568 EUR 79207.84 EUR



1.6197647 EUR 48592.94 EUR



1.59 EUR 101760.00 EUR



1.59 EUR 79500.00 EUR



1.6095527 EUR 48286.58 EUR



1.597151 EUR 95829.06 EUR



1.6085357 EUR 96512.14 EUR



1.580485 EUR 47414.55 EUR



1.5655155 EUR 97061.96 EUR



1.5591 EUR 46773.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



1.5834 EUR 1192517.7300 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

09/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





