15.09.2022 19:01:55

DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.09.2022 / 19:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Convergenta Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Jürgen
Last name(s): Kellerhals
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
Correction place of transaction

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CECONOMY AG

b) LEI
5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007257503

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






























Price(s) Volume(s)
1.5571263 EUR 46713.79 EUR
1.5987353 EUR 105516.53 EUR
1.5708432 EUR 94250.59 EUR
1.6103588 EUR 96621.53 EUR
1.5610734 EUR 106152.99 EUR
1.5451837 EUR 108162.86 EUR
1.5364462 EUR 92186.77 EUR
1.4886148 EUR 96759.96 EUR
1.4665646 EUR 73328.23 EUR
1.4178376 EUR 69474.04 EUR
1.4129765 EUR 56519.06 EUR
1.4227148 EUR 71135.74 EUR
1.3680078 EUR 68400.39 EUR
1.362717 EUR 54508.68 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.5036 EUR 1139731.1600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


15.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG
Kaistr. 3
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.ceconomy.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




78211  15.09.2022 CET/CEST



