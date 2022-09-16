Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.09.2022 16:32:55

DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.09.2022 / 16:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Convergenta Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Jürgen
Last name(s): Kellerhals
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CECONOMY AG

b) LEI
5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007257503

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
1.5187257 EUR 53155.40 EUR
1.52977 EUR 76488.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.5252 EUR 129643.9000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


16.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG
Kaistr. 3
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.ceconomy.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




78215  16.09.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1444503&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ceconomy St.mehr Nachrichten

16.09.22
 DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG english (EQS Group)
16.09.22
 DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG deutsch (EQS Group)
16.09.22
 DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG english (EQS Group)
16.09.22
 DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG deutsch (EQS Group)
15.09.22
 DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG english (EQS Group)
15.09.22
 DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG deutsch (EQS Group)
15.09.22
 DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG deutsch (EQS Group)
15.09.22
 DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG english (EQS Group)