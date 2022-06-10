DGAP-DD: Cherry AG english

10.06.2022 13:00:50

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: RMU CAPITAL GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Unterberger
Position: CEO

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Cherry AG

b) LEI
984500DF98AA2E011444 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
8.90 EUR 100418.70 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
8.90 EUR 100418.70 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt/Xetra
MIC: XETR


