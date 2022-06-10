|
10.06.2022 13:00:50
DGAP-DD: Cherry AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
10.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cherry AG
|Einsteinstraße 174, Design Offices Bgh
|81677 München
|Germany
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
75783 10.06.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CHERRYmehr Nachrichten
|
13:00
|DGAP-DD: Cherry AG english (EQS Group)
|
13:00
|DGAP-DD: Cherry AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
13:00
|DGAP-CMS: Cherry AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
13:00
|DGAP-CMS: Cherry AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
09.06.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Cherry AG resolves on share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 25 million (EQS Group)
|
09.06.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Cherry AG beschließt Aktienrückkaufprogramm im Volumen von bis zu EUR 25 Mio. (EQS Group)
|
09.06.22
|Cherry AG : Cherry AG resolves on share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 25 million (Investegate)
|
08.06.22
|DGAP-News: Cherry AG: Annual General Meeting resolves to change the legal form of the company to a European Company (Societas Europaea, SE) (EQS Group)
Analysen zu CHERRYmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CHERRY
|9,51
|16,69%