DGAP-DD: Compleo Charging Solutions AG english

03.12.2021 13:13:40

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.12.2021 / 13:12
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Elektro-Bauelemente Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Dag Edvard
Last name(s): Hagby
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Compleo Charging Solutions AG

b) LEI
391200NDFM0QGPOSW190 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A3MQBQ7

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
1.4020 EUR 17410.04 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.4020 EUR 17410.04 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/12/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
44309 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/



 
