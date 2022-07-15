Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.07.2022 11:54:02

DGAP-DD: Compleo Charging Solutions AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.07.2022 / 11:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Bert
Last name(s): Böttcher

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Compleo Charging Solutions AG

b) LEI
391200NDFM0QGPOSW190 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
16.40 EUR 3755.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
16.40 EUR 3755.60 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGRM


15.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
44309 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76901  15.07.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1398913&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Compleo Charging Solutionsmehr Nachrichten