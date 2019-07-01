DGAP-DD: CompuGroup Medical SE english

01.07.2019 15:16:06

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.07.2019 / 15:15
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Hannes
Last name(s): Reichl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CompuGroup Medical SE

b) LEI
529900CUXZGOCJZR7O57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
Description: Stock option: Stock options on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE (ISIN: DE0005437305, WKN: 543730) under the Stock Option Program 2019

b) Nature of the transaction




Acceptance of 250,000 stock options to purchase one share of CompuGroup Medical SE each, as part of the Executive Board member's participation in the 2019 Stock Option Program
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-29; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com



 
