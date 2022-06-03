03.06.2022 18:10:57

DGAP-DD: Continental AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.06.2022 / 18:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Katja
Last name(s): Dürrfeld

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Continental AG

b) LEI
529900A7YD9C0LLXM621 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005439004

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
71.67411 EUR 43219.49 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
71.67411 EUR 43219.49 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra Germany
MIC: XETR


03.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Continental AG
Vahrenwalder Straße 9
30165 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.continental-corporation.com/de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




75645  03.06.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1368617&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Continental AGmehr Nachrichten

03.06.22
 DGAP-DD: Continental AG english (EQS Group)
03.06.22
 DGAP-DD: Continental AG deutsch (EQS Group)
03.06.22
 DGAP-DD: Continental AG english (EQS Group)
03.06.22
 DGAP-DD: Continental AG deutsch (EQS Group)
03.06.22
 DGAP-DD: Continental AG deutsch (EQS Group)
03.06.22
 DGAP-DD: Continental AG english (EQS Group)
03.06.22
 DGAP-DD: Continental AG english (EQS Group)
03.06.22
 DGAP-DD: Continental AG deutsch (EQS Group)