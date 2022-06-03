DGAP-DD: Continental AG english

03.06.2022 18:18:04

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.06.2022 / 18:17
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

First name: Nikolai
Last name(s): Setzer

2. Reason for the notification

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Continental AG

529900A7YD9C0LLXM621 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005439004

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




71.67411 EUR 1969532.87 EUR

d) Aggregated information




71.67411 EUR 1969532.87 EUR

01/06/2022; UTC+2

Name: Xetra Germany
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Continental AG
Vahrenwalder Straße 9
30165 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.continental-corporation.com/de



 
