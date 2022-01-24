DGAP-DD: Covestro AG english

24.01.2022 10:35:04

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Sucheta
Last name(s): Govil

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Covestro AG

b) LEI
3912005AWHKLQ1CPLV11 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006062144

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
53.94 EUR 9937.89 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
53.94 EUR 9937.89 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com



 
