|
23.02.2022 12:54:51
DGAP-DD: Covestro AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
23.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Covestro AG
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
|51373 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.covestro.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
72875 23.02.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Covestro AGmehr Nachrichten
|
23.02.22
|DGAP-DD: Covestro AG english (EQS Group)
|
23.02.22
|DGAP-DD: Covestro AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
14.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Covestro stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
11.02.22
|Covestro-Aktie leichter: Covestro verspricht nach Gewinnverdopplung Rekordausschüttung (Dow Jones)
|
11.02.22
|ROUNDUP: Covestro trotzt hohen Energiepreisen - Dividendensprung erwartet (dpa-AFX)
|
11.02.22
|Covestro vor Rekord-Dividende - Finanzchef optimistisch trotz hoher Strompreise (dpa-AFX)
|
10.02.22
|DGAP-PVR: Covestro AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
10.02.22
|DGAP-PVR: Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Covestro AGmehr Analysen
|03.02.22
|Covestro Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.22
|Covestro Buy
|Baader Bank
|26.01.22
|Covestro Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.01.22
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.01.22
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.02.22
|Covestro Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.22
|Covestro Buy
|Baader Bank
|26.01.22
|Covestro Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.01.22
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.01.22
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.02.22
|Covestro Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.22
|Covestro Buy
|Baader Bank
|18.01.22
|Covestro Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.01.22
|Covestro Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.12.21
|Covestro Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.11.21
|Covestro Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.21
|Covestro Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.10.21
|Covestro Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.21
|Covestro Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.09.21
|Covestro Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.22
|Covestro Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.01.22
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.01.22
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.12.21
|Covestro Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.12.21
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Covestro AG
|48,91
|-3,87%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAngriff auf Ukraine: ATX vorbörslich deutlich unter Druck -- DAX tief im Minus erwartet -- Asiatische Börsen tiefrot
Am heimischen Markt kommt es am Donnerstag vorbörslich zu Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex wird ebenfalls im Minus erwartet. Die Aktienmärkten in Fernost brechen am Donnerstag ein. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte auf rotem Terrain.