+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
12.05.2022 11:21:47

DGAP-DD: Covestro AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.05.2022 / 11:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Richard
Last name(s): Pott

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Covestro AG

b) LEI
3912005AWHKLQ1CPLV11 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006062144

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
















Price(s) Volume(s)
38.82 EUR 16886.70 EUR
38.76 EUR 426.36 EUR
38.77 EUR 29232.58 EUR
38.78 EUR 40331.20 EUR
38.79 EUR 53413.83 EUR
38.80 EUR 45124.40 EUR
38.81 EUR 48784.17 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
38.794 EUR 234199.24 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


12.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




74915  12.05.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1350059&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Covestro AGmehr Nachrichten