15.06.2022 14:57:43

DGAP-DD: Covestro AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.06.2022 / 14:56
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Toepfer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Covestro AG

b) LEI
3912005AWHKLQ1CPLV11 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006062144

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
39.87 EUR 39870.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
39.87 EUR 39870.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


15.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76091  15.06.2022 



