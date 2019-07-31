DGAP-DD: CPI PROPERTY GROUP english

31.07.2019 16:59:09

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Radovan
Last name(s): Vitek

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Director of CPI PROPERTY GROUP

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CPI PROPERTY GROUP

b) LEI
222100CO2ZOTEPGJO223 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Hybrid Instrument - updated 4.375% fixed rate resettable subordinated notes issued by PROPERTY GROUP on 9 May 2018 - ISIN XS1819537132

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
4874250 EUR 4850000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
4874250 EUR 4850000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-07-29; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.cpipg.com



 
