DGAP-DD: CPI PROPERTY GROUP english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



31.07.2019 / 16:56

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Radovan Last name(s): Vitek





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Director of CPI PROPERTY GROUP





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CPI PROPERTY GROUP

b) LEI

222100CO2ZOTEPGJO223

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument



Description: Hybrid Instrument - updated 4.375% fixed rate resettable subordinated notes issued by PROPERTY GROUP on 9 May 2018 - ISIN XS1819537132





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



4874250 EUR 4850000 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



4874250 EUR 4850000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2019-07-29; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

31.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





