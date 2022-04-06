+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
06.04.2022 17:25:42

DGAP-DD: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.04.2022 / 17:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: EFa Vermögensverwaltungs KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Elgeti
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
5299003LVPXHGHTWP936 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
28.2000 EUR 5442.6000 EUR
28.8000 EUR 5184.0000 EUR
29.4000 EUR 5292.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
28.7943 EUR 15918.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


06.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
60329 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.creditshelf.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




74147  06.04.2022 



