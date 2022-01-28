28.01.2022 21:18:43

DGAP-DD: cyan AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.01.2022 / 21:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Cserna

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
Incorrect specification of the volume

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
cyan AG

b) LEI
894500180W6SSACJ1T19 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.68 EUR 230739.96 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.68 EUR 230739.96 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


28.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: cyan AG
Theatinerstraße 11
80333 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.cyansecurity.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




72221  28.01.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1274371&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cyan AGmehr Nachrichten

28.01.22
 DGAP-DD: cyan AG english (EQS Group)
28.01.22
 DGAP-DD: cyan AG deutsch (EQS Group)
28.01.22
 DGAP-DD: cyan AG english (EQS Group)
28.01.22
 DGAP-DD: cyan AG deutsch (EQS Group)
25.01.22