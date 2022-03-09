DGAP-DD: CytoTools AG english

09.03.2022 10:44:44

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.03.2022 / 10:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Bruno
Last name(s): Rosen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CytoTools AG

b) LEI
8945005J8KVO36IW6P49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0KFRJ1

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
4.90 EUR 1960.00 EUR
4.90 EUR 1470.00 EUR
5.24 EUR 1572.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
5.0020 EUR 5002.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU


Language: English
Company: CytoTools AG
Klappacher Str. 126
64285 Darmstadt
Germany
Internet: www.cytotools.de



 
