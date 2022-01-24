DGAP-DD: Daimler Truck Holding AG english

24.01.2022 13:47:42

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.01.2022 / 13:46
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Joe
Last name(s): Kaeser

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
incorrect information about place of the transaction

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Daimler Truck Holding AG

b) LEI
529900PW78JIYOUBSR24 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000DTR0CK8

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
35.00 EUR 175000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
35.00 EUR 175000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: Daimler Truck Holding AG
Fasanenweg 10
70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany



 
