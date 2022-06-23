Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
23.06.2022 16:30:47

DGAP-DD: DEFAMA Deutsche Fachmarkt AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.06.2022 / 16:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Janina Alexandra
Last name(s): Schrade

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Matthias Stefan
Last name(s): Schrade
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DEFAMA Deutsche Fachmarkt AG

b) LEI
3912004WNM7UGIX4VA13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A13SUL5

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
23.0000 EUR 4600.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
23.0000 EUR 4600.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


23.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: DEFAMA Deutsche Fachmarkt AG
Nimrodstr. 23
13469 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.defama.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76361  23.06.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1382555&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DEFAMA Deutsche Fachmarkt Aktiengesellschaftmehr Nachrichten