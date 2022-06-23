DGAP-DD: DEFAMA Deutsche Fachmarkt AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.06.2022 / 16:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Janina Alexandra Last name(s): Schrade





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Matthias Stefan Last name(s): Schrade Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DEFAMA Deutsche Fachmarkt AG

b) LEI

3912004WNM7UGIX4VA13

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A13SUL5





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



23.0000 EUR 4600.0000 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



23.0000 EUR 4600.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

21/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

23.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





