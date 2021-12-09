DGAP-DD: Delivery Hero SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.12.2021 / 17:48

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Niklas Last name(s): Östberg





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Delivery Hero SE

b) LEI

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2E4K43





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



97.98 EUR 24592.98 EUR



97.98 EUR 17734.38 EUR



97.96 EUR 17730.76 EUR



97.94 EUR 22917.96 EUR



97.88 EUR 20750.56 EUR



97.86 EUR 34838.16 EUR



97.86 EUR 22801.38 EUR



97.94 EUR 21448.86 EUR



97.90 EUR 2447.50 EUR



97.98 EUR 22045.50 EUR



97.88 EUR 23197.56 EUR



97.86 EUR 21137.76 EUR



97.86 EUR 12428.22 EUR



97.84 EUR 25047.04 EUR



97.56 EUR 1951.20 EUR



97.56 EUR 24194.88 EUR



97.52 EUR 23014.72 EUR



97.50 EUR 22717.50 EUR



97.64 EUR 21676.08 EUR



97.76 EUR 22778.08 EUR



97.56 EUR 21853.44 EUR



97.52 EUR 23599.84 EUR



97.50 EUR 23790.00 EUR



97.68 EUR 22466.40 EUR



97.84 EUR 21133.44 EUR



97.66 EUR 25489.26 EUR



97.70 EUR 11333.20 EUR



97.68 EUR 11233.20 EUR



97.42 EUR 22406.60 EUR



97.42 EUR 11787.82 EUR



97.40 EUR 11785.40 EUR



97.58 EUR 21272.44 EUR



97.78 EUR 23467.20 EUR



97.84 EUR 2837.36 EUR



97.82 EUR 2836.78 EUR



98.00 EUR 21658.00 EUR



97.84 EUR 24166.48 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



97.747 EUR 708567.94 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

06/12/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Ubs Europe Se - Systematic Internaliser MIC: UBSI





