DGAP-DD: Delivery Hero SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.01.2022 / 19:15

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Pieter-Jan Last name(s): Vandepitte





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Delivery Hero SE

b) LEI

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2E4K43





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 880 shares from authorized capital through the settlement of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs").



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



113.24 EUR 99651.20 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



113.24 EUR 99651.20 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

17/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

20.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





