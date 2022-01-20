DGAP-DD: Delivery Hero SE english

20.01.2022 19:45:01

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Pieter-Jan
Last name(s): Vandepitte

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Delivery Hero SE

b) LEI
529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43

b) Nature of the transaction




Sale of 382 shares at a price of EUR 82.955497 per share within the settlement of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") for the settlement of taxes and duties as part of an employee compensation programme.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
82.955497 EUR 31688.9999 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
82.955497 EUR 31688.9999 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


