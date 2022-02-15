DGAP-DD: Delivery Hero SE english

15.02.2022 10:16:00

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Niklas
Last name(s): Östberg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Delivery Hero SE

b) LEI
529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
47.203002 EUR 13972088.6 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
47.203002 EUR 13972088.6 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


15.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com



 
