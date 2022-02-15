DGAP-DD: Delivery Hero SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.02.2022 / 10:22

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Martin Last name(s): Enderle





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Delivery Hero SE

b) LEI

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2E4K43





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



47.15 EUR 30930.40 EUR



47.16 EUR 14525.28 EUR



47.14 EUR 16593.28 EUR



47.11 EUR 6878.06 EUR



47.13 EUR 20642.94 EUR



47.12 EUR 4712.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



47.14098 EUR 94281.96 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

10/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

15.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





