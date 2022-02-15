DGAP-DD: Delivery Hero SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.02.2022 / 15:22

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Pieter-Jan Last name(s): Vandepitte





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Delivery Hero SE

b) LEI

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2E4K43





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



47.73 EUR 477.30 EUR



47.58 EUR 2141.10 EUR



47.64 EUR 2620.20 EUR



47.40 EUR 2986.20 EUR



47.42 EUR 2987.46 EUR



47.45 EUR 4745.00 EUR



47.53 EUR 4753.00 EUR



47.63 EUR 4763.00 EUR



47.49 EUR 4749.00 EUR



48.09 EUR 4809.00 EUR



47.41 EUR 4741.00 EUR



47.37 EUR 5021.22 EUR



47.60 EUR 7330.40 EUR



47.22 EUR 8735.70 EUR



47.44 EUR 9108.48 EUR



47.94 EUR 9588.00 EUR



48.06 EUR 9612.00 EUR



47.31 EUR 10550.13 EUR



47.35 EUR 10748.45 EUR



47.33 EUR 11075.22 EUR



47.26 EUR 11436.92 EUR



47.32 EUR 13344.24 EUR



47.36 EUR 13876.48 EUR



47.21 EUR 13879.74 EUR



47.29 EUR 14943.64 EUR



47.27 EUR 15740.91 EUR



47.98 EUR 16313.20 EUR



47.23 EUR 16436.04 EUR



47.24 EUR 18896.00 EUR



47.30 EUR 20007.90 EUR



47.88 EUR 23940.00 EUR



47.34 EUR 25563.60 EUR



47.25 EUR 28539.00 EUR



47.28 EUR 32292.24 EUR



47.39 EUR 32746.49 EUR



47.66 EUR 33362.00 EUR



47.52 EUR 33264.00 EUR



47.69 EUR 34956.77 EUR



47.46 EUR 36401.82 EUR



47.59 EUR 40832.22 EUR



47.72 EUR 42948.00 EUR



47.86 EUR 43074.00 EUR



47.99 EUR 43191.00 EUR



47.38 EUR 55576.74 EUR



48.00 EUR 169104.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



47.6104405 EUR 952208.81 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

10/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





