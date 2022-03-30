DGAP-DD: Delticom AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.03.2022 / 15:56

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Seguti GmbH, Hannover





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Andreas Last name(s): Prüfer Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Delticom AG

b) LEI

529900F3EU2GVHVCLR26

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005146807





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



3.70 EUR 119617.30 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



3.70 EUR 119617.30 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

25/03/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





30.03.2022

