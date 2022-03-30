DGAP-DD: Delticom AG english

30.03.2022 15:57:49

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.03.2022 / 15:56
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Seguti GmbH, Hannover

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Prüfer
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Delticom AG

b) LEI
529900F3EU2GVHVCLR26 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005146807

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
3.70 EUR 119617.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
3.70 EUR 119617.30 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/03/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Delticom AG
Brühlstraße 11
30169 Hanover
Germany
Internet: www.delti.com



 
