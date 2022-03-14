DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14.03.2022 / 16:00

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Alexander Last name(s): von zur Mühlen





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Bank AG

b) LEI

7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005140008





b) Nature of the transaction

Delivery of shares resulting from compensation components granted in 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



10.0347 EUR 12081.78 EUR



10.4312 EUR 8449.27 EUR



10.0347 EUR 42858.20 EUR



10.4312 EUR 47159.46 EUR



10.0347 EUR 20962.49 EUR



10.4312 EUR 104395.45 EUR



10.0347 EUR 6743.32 EUR



10.4312 EUR 159086.23 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



10.3471 EUR 401736.2000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

10/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





