DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14.03.2022 / 16:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Joerg Last name(s): Eigendorf





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Senior Group Director





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Bank AG

b) LEI

7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005140008





b) Nature of the transaction

Delivery of shares resulting from compensation components granted in 2017 and 2019 and 2020 and 2021.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



10.0347 EUR 9522.93 EUR



10.0347 EUR 40339.49 EUR



10.0347 EUR 25307.51 EUR



10.0347 EUR 118098.38 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



10.0347 EUR 193268.3100 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

10/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

14.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





