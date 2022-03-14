DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG english

14.03.2022 16:01:08

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.03.2022 / 16:00
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

First name: Rebecca
Last name(s): Short

2. Reason for the notification

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Deutsche Bank AG

7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005140008

Delivery of shares resulting from compensation components granted in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Price(s) Volume(s)
10.0347 EUR 3953.67 EUR
10.4312 EUR 18160.72 EUR
10.0347 EUR 963.33 EUR
10.4312 EUR 18953.49 EUR
10.0347 EUR 8740.22 EUR
10.4312 EUR 95111.68 EUR

Price Aggregated volume
10.3928 EUR 145883.1100 EUR

10/03/2022; UTC+1

Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com



 
