17.05.2022 11:13:48

DGAP-DD: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.05.2022 / 11:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: TJ Capital Fund SICAF-RAIF

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Tom
Last name(s): Alzin
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

b) LEI
529900I88AOT7YXRMQ23 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7

b) Nature of the transaction


Discretionary order for the acquisition of up to 30,000 shares in the period from 16 May 2022 to 31 May 2022

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
16/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


17.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Börsenstrasse 1
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dbag.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




75139  17.05.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1354557&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Beteiligungs AGmehr Nachrichten