DGAP-DD: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.05.2022 / 11:12

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: TJ Capital Fund SICAF-RAIF





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Tom Last name(s): Alzin Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

b) LEI

529900I88AOT7YXRMQ23

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7





b) Nature of the transaction

Discretionary order for the acquisition of up to 30,000 shares in the period from 16 May 2022 to 31 May 2022





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

16/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





17.05.2022

