DGAP-DD: Deutsche Börse AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.08.2019 / 11:35
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Carsten
Last name(s): Schäfer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Börse AG

b) LEI
529900G3SW56SHYNPR95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005810055

b) Nature of the transaction




Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
70.11 EUR 3505.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
70.11 EUR 3505.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-07-29; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG
-
60485 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com



 
