|
21.08.2019 11:09:03
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
21.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche EuroShop AG
|Heegbarg 36
|22391 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-euroshop.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
53387 21.08.2019
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Euroshop AGmehr Nachrichten
|
11:09
|DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
11:09
|DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG english (EQS Group)
|
10:59
|DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG english (EQS Group)
|
10:59
|DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
16.08.19
|ROUNDUP: Shoppingcenter-Investor Deutsche Euroshop spürt Druck im Einzelhandel (dpa-AFX)
|
16.08.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg belässt Deutsche Euroshop auf 'Hold' - Ziel 30 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
15.08.19
|Deutsche Euroshop kommt nicht vom Fleck (ARD)
|
15.08.19
|DGAP-News: Deutsche EuroShop: Halbjahresergebnisse 2019 stabil und im Plan (EQS Group)