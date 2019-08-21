DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG english

21.08.2019 11:09:03

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Claudia
Last name(s): Plath

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
Correction of the aggregated volume.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche EuroShop AG

b) LEI
529900Y9QTEFHFEKQ736 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007480204

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
22.60 EUR 22351.40 EUR
22.60 EUR 248.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
22.60 EUR 22600.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-19; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Deutsche EuroShop AG
Heegbarg 36
22391 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-euroshop.de



 
