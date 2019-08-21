DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.08.2019 / 11:07

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Claudia Last name(s): Plath





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Amendment

Correction of the aggregated volume.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche EuroShop AG

b) LEI

529900Y9QTEFHFEKQ736

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0007480204





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



22.60 EUR 22351.40 EUR



22.60 EUR 248.60 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



22.60 EUR 22600.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-19; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





