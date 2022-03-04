DGAP-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG english

04.03.2022 11:30:53

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.03.2022 / 11:30
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: EFa Vermögensverwaltungs KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Elgeti
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

b) LEI
529900QXC6TDASMCSU89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
13.25 EUR 29812.50 EUR
13.25 EUR 1987.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
13.2500 EUR 31800.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de



 
