DGAP-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Hellmuth

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

b) LEI
529900QXC6TDASMCSU89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
13.00 EUR 4550.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
13.0000 EUR 4550.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de



 
