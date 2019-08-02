DGAP-DD: Deutsche Lufthansa AG english

02.08.2019 16:18:55

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.08.2019 / 16:17
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Carsten
Last name(s): Spohr

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Lufthansa AG

b) LEI
529900PH63HYJ86ASW55 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0008232125

b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase regarding Share Ownership Guidelines

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
14.59 EUR 189667.53 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
14.59 EUR 189667.53 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations



 
