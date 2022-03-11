11.03.2022 09:25:49

DGAP-DD: Deutsche Lufthansa AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.03.2022 / 09:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Christina
Last name(s): Foerster

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Lufthansa AG

b) LEI
529900PH63HYJ86ASW55 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0008232125

b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase of 3,394 new shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
6.275 EUR 10648.675 EUR
6.275 EUR 10648.675 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.275 EUR 21297.35 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


11.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations



 
End of News DGAP News Service




73447  11.03.2022 



