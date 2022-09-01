Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
01.09.2022 14:22:56

DGAP-DD: Deutsche Post AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.09.2022 / 14:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Tobias
Last name(s): Meyer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Post AG

b) LEI
8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005552004

b) Nature of the transaction




Acquisition of 4,356 shares in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (performance share plan)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
36.38 EUR 158471.28 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
36.3800 EUR 158471.2800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


01.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77791  01.09.2022 CET/CEST



