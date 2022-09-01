DGAP-DD: Deutsche Post AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.09.2022 / 14:19 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Nikola Last name(s): Hagleitner





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Post AG

b) LEI

8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005552004





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 1,857 shares in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (performance share plan)



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



36.38 EUR 67557.66 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



36.3800 EUR 67557.6600 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

01/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





