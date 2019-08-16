DGAP-DD: Deutsche Rohstoff AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.08.2019 / 10:22

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Thomas Last name(s): Gutschlag





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Rohstoff AG

b) LEI

529900NNSQCX28FWBW79

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0XYG76





b) Nature of the transaction

Subscription of shares as part of the stock dividend.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



15.90 EUR 124989.90 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



15.9000 EUR 124989.9000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-16; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





