DGAP-DD: Deutsche Rohstoff AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.08.2019 / 10:22
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Gutschlag

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Rohstoff AG

b) LEI
529900NNSQCX28FWBW79 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0XYG76

b) Nature of the transaction


Subscription of shares as part of the stock dividend.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
15.90 EUR 124989.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
15.9000 EUR 124989.9000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-16; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.rohstoff.de



 
