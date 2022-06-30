|
30.06.2022 13:45:56
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Rohstoff AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
30.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Rohstoff AG
|Q7, 24
|68161 Mannheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rohstoff.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
76521 30.06.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Rohstoff AGmehr Nachrichten
|
30.06.22
|DGAP-DD: Deutsche Rohstoff AG english (EQS Group)
|
30.06.22
|DGAP-DD: Deutsche Rohstoff AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
30.06.22
|DGAP-DD: Deutsche Rohstoff AG english (EQS Group)
|
30.06.22
|DGAP-DD: Deutsche Rohstoff AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
28.06.22
|DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Annual General Meeting passes all resolutions with large majority (EQS Group)
|
28.06.22
|DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Hauptversammlung trifft alle Beschlüsse mit großer Mehrheit (EQS Group)
|
09.06.22
|Deutsche Rohstoff AG : Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Kaufen (Investegate)
|
02.05.22
|DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Successful start to the new financial year (EQS Group)