30.06.2022 13:45:43

DGAP-DD: Deutsche Rohstoff AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.06.2022 / 13:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Jan-Philipp
Last name(s): Weitz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Rohstoff AG

b) LEI
529900NNSQCX28FWBW79 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0XYG76

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
20 EUR 80000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
20.0000 EUR 80000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


30.06.2022
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.rohstoff.de



 
76523  30.06.2022 



