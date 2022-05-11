DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.05.2022 / 23:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Srinivasan Last name(s): Gopalan





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI

549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005557508





b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of 22,730 shares at no extra cost under Deutsche Telekom AG's Share Matching Plan for members of the Board of Management.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

10/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





