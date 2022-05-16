DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.05.2022 / 20:50

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Dominique Last name(s): Leroy





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI

549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005557508





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares to satisfy obligations from Deutsche Telekom AGs Share Matching Plan for Board of Management members.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



18.18166 EUR 5381535.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



18.18166 EUR 5381535.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

16/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: xetra MIC: XETR





16.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

