DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.08.2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Thorsten Last name(s): Langheim





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI

549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Derivative



ISIN: DE000HG2U109





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of 50,000 call options on shares in Deutsche Telekom AG with expiry date June 19,2024 and a strike price (base price) of EUR 19.00.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0.19 EUR 9500 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0.19 EUR 9500 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

17/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





